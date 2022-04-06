Africa steps up support for Russia, Putin amid Ukraine war

ABIDJAN (AFP) - African leaders, opposition figures and social influencers are stepping up their support for the Kremlin even as Russia's image elsewhere is being shredded by the war in Ukraine.

Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal defenders are pan-Africanists - advocates of the doctrine of African unity and anti-imperialism that flowered at the height of the Cold War.

Putin "wants to get his country back," Kemi Seba, a Franco-Beninese pan-Africanist, declared in early March. "He doesn't have the blood of slavery and colonisation on his hands," Seba argued.

"Putin is not my Messiah but I prefer him to all the western presidents and all the damned African presidents who are under the thumb of western oligarchy."

In Uganda, the powerful son of veteran leader Yoweri Museveni, Lieutenant-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is another fervent Putin supporter.

"The majority of mankind (that are n-white) support Russia's stand in Ukraine," he tweeted in late February. "Putin is absolutely right!"