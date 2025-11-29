Abductors kill priest in Nigeria after a month in captivity, church leader says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ABUJA, Nov 29 - An Anglican priest kidnapped in northwest Nigeria last month has been killed in captivity, the head of the Church of Nigeria said, as the country reels from a surge in abductions and killings that has drawn condemnation from Washington.

Archbishop Henry Ndakuba said Venerable Edwin Achi, seized with his wife and daughter from their home in Kaduna state on October 28, was murdered after spending about a month in captivity.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the tragic death of our beloved priest... who was brutally murdered after enduring a month-long abduction," Ndakuba said in a statement late on Friday.

Gunmen initially demanded a ransom of 600 million naira ($416,000) for Achi's release, later reducing it to 200 million naira, the church said. His wife and daughter remain in captivity.

The police in Kaduna did not respond to requests for comment.

The killing comes amid a wave of kidnappings in northern Nigeria. Armed gangs abducted 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi state on November 17 and, days later, more than 300 students and teachers from a Catholic school in Niger state, prompting school closures across several states.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the recruitment of 50,000 police officers and cancelled foreign trips to tackle what he called a "national emergency."

The attacks have also sparked international concern. U.S. President Donald Trump this month called the situation in Nigeria "a disgrace" and warned that Washington could halt aid or even take military action if authorities fail to curb violence against Christians.

Ndakuba urged the government and security agencies to "identify and expose the treacherous sponsors, financiers and enablers of this wave of terror" and appealed for the immediate release of Achi's wife and daughter. REUTERS