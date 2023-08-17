A year into Biden’s climate agenda, the price tag remains mysterious

WASHINGTON – It’s been exactly one year since US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, securing a core part of his domestic agenda with what’s by far the most significant climate law in US history. There’s been no shortage of numbers attesting to the rapid transformation of the American economy: US$86 billion (S$117 billion) in private investment, 51 new or expanded plants for producing solar panels, 10 new factories for making batteries, more than 100,000 clean-energy jobs.

One number has remained much harder to pin down over the past year: precisely how much will be spent as a result of the IRA. Cost estimates have continued to shift upward and now span a range of more than half a trillion dollars.

This is a far cry from the headlines that greeted the law’s surprising passage through Congress last summer. With some slight variation, news organisations put a price tag of about US$370 billion on the climate-spending measures. That number ended up with more or less official stature, repeated in White House assessments.

But it was always an estimate. In hindsight, the cost of the tax credits and incentives to the US Treasury is clearly going to be much higher – and even after a year, there’s no way to pinpoint the amount of spending that will ultimately occur.

At the core of the forecasting challenge are two structural elements of the IRA’s financial mechanics: Most of the spending comes in the form of tax credits that are uncapped, and those unlimited credits are designed to be rolled out over a 10-year span. That introduced a big element of guesswork because there’s no restriction on how many businesses or citizens can claim new tax incentives made available to support everything from the purchase of electric vehicles to the production of green hydrogen and assembled-in-America batteries.

The closest thing to an official price tag comes from the Congressional Budget Office, whose job it is to score legislation for cost. By September 2022, a month after Mr Biden signed the IRA, the clean energy and climate portions of the Bill had an estimated cost of about US$391 billion (S$531 billion) between 2022 and 2031. Yet even at the time experts saw it as a lowball figure, and they have offered a stream of much higher estimates ever since.

By April, to take one high-profile example, a team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, working with Goldman Sachs, updated their own earlier estimate of US$385 billion with a staggering new figure in excess of US$1 trillion. The report’s authors cited “newer implementation” details and more optimistic assumptions about how much private capital will pour into the economy, particularly electric vehicles, in response to the promise of leveraging tax credits.

But that’s not nearly the only way experts came up with enlarged estimates of how much spending would be triggered by the IRA.

Dr John Bistline of the Electric Power Research Institute, along with colleagues, ran a model considering a wide variety of economic variables – what happens if inflation rates continue to rise, for example, or if there is a recession – and came up with a middle figure of US$781 billion for tax credit uptake. But even Dr Bistline’s work can’t overcome the fact that the IRA’s true dollar figure will remain a mystery for a long time.

“One thing our modelling comparison really underscored for me is that a lot of the spending tends to happen close to the end of the 10-year budget window, so closer to 2030,” Dr Bistline said. “So we won’t really know about costs for a lot of years.”

Both citizens and corporations will file their first deductions under the IRA next year, and what the Internal Revenue Service allows and doesn’t allow under those tax filings could be revealing. But once again, this is just a start.

The IRS is still struggling to issue guidance for some parts of this complicated law. Take the confusion over EV credits. The law wants to see US manufacturers protected, so cars that use parts made in China aren’t eligible for the credits. But what about parts made with Chinese capital in other countries? The IRS is still debating.

Similarly, US tax officials have yet to define what projects will qualify for the green hydrogen tax credit. At stake is potentially as much as US$120 billion, according to Adithya Bhashyam of BloombergNEF. It’s another uncapped incentive, though, so the cost will depend on how much qualifying green hydrogen gets produced.

Macroeconomic trends are also critical. If the inflation that the climate-spending law was named after stays high, that could slow the rollout of new projects due to higher costs. There are behavioural unknowns, too, as in how many people will really buy electric vehicles or heat pumps, even with generous incentives.