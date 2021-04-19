A thousand words

WORLD PRESS PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR Lydia lying on a sofa in her home in Beit Rima, in Palestine, on Sept 20, 2018. She is mother to Majd, who was born thanks to in-vitro fertilisation. Lydia's husband, Abdel Karim, was arrested in June 2001 and sentenced to 25 years for involvement in the 2001 murder of Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Zeevi. This photo shows the loneliness of a woman who alone has to face all the difficulties of life, and the sadness that pervades among these women over the absence of their husbands. Nearly 4,200 Palestinian security detainees are being held in Israeli prisons, according to a February 2021 report by human rights organisation B'Tselem. To visit a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail, visitors have to overcome a number of different limitations resulting from border laws, prison regulations and restrictions set by the Israel Security Agency. Conjugal visits are denied and physical contact is forbidden, except for children under the age of 10, who are allowed 10 minutes at the end of each visit to embrace their fathers.

PHOTO: ANTONIO FACCILONGO / GETTY REPORTAGE