SYDNEY - On a Sunday night in February 2022, Ms Naomi Shine grabbed a sleeping bag and a change of clothes and fled her home in the Australian city of Lismore, which was in the grip of one of the most devastating floods in the country’s history.

The flood waters were threatening to overtop the city’s levee, prompting a warning by the authorities for residents to evacuate the area by 5am on Monday. Ms Shine and her housemate decided not to wait.