A reason to stay teetotal? Study finds even low amounts of alcohol may raise risk of 60 diseases

A new major study shows that consuming alcohol can increase the risk of developing 60 diseases, including at least 30 that were previously not linked to booze.

And in some cases, it does not matter how little you drink.

The study noted the usual suspects such as liver cirrhosis and strokes that one risks from excess drinking.

But data from half a million men in China has now found many non-fatal diseases previously not known to be alcohol-related in that list. These include illnesses such as gout and cataracts.

The research was conducted by Oxford University, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. The findings were published on Thursday on scientific journal Nature Medicine’s website.

The experts said their findings show that consuming alcohol is linked to a “wider range of diseases” than previously thought. Lung cancer and even fractures have been added to the list, and these were not previously linked to booze.

Some of the links were apparent for even low amounts of alcohol, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

For the purpose of the study, the researchers used data from the China Kadoorie Biobank, a collaborative study of over 512,000 adults recruited during 2004 to 2008 from 10 diverse urban and rural areas across China. Their mean age was 52.

Study participants were interviewed about their lifestyle and behaviours, including detailed alcohol drinking patterns. About a third of the men drank alcohol regularly, meaning to say, at least once a week. For women, that proportion was just 2 per cent.

For this reason, women were used as a control group to examine if excess disease risk in men was caused by drinking alcohol, instead of genetics-related reasons.