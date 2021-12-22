A quarter of unvaccinated S. Africans insist Covid-19 shots unsafe

Africa's most developed economy has fully inoculated just over 44 per cent of its adult population over a seven-month period. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM

CAPE TOWN (BLOOMBERG) - A quarter of South Africans who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 say they refuse to get a shot because they believe it will harm or kill them, according to a study by the University of Cape Town.

Africa's most developed economy has fully inoculated just over 44 per cent of its adult population over a seven-month period even as the Omicron variant has fuelled record case numbers across the country since November.

The survey was done to help guide those tackling South Africa's vaccine-hesitancy problem and inform the debate over whether to make shots obligatory for various public places, the researchers, led by Dr Brendan Maughan-Brown, said.

Interviews were conducted with 1,940 unvaccinated people across the country. They found that about 34 per cent are willing, but there are barriers to doing so, 21 per cent will wait and see and 15 per cent will only get vaccinated if required, the university's Southern Africa Labour Development Research Unit said in an initial release of its study.

As many as one in four will continue to refuse, the research found, mainly because of fears about the safety of the doses.

Most of the interviews were carried out since Omicron was announced as a variant of concern last month.

More data is being collected and will be released in January. About 800 of the people interviewed, the biggest group, were between 18-34 years old.

Those who are open to getting a vaccine indicated this would depend on ease of access.

Interviewers asked if they'd consider receiving a shot in the next week if a trained health-care worker administered it in their own home or place of work.

About 70 per cent said they would.

More On This Topic
South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet
Inside S. African virology labs: Hunting for the next Covid-19 variant
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.