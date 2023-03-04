A pair of ‘surgical’ shark-killing orcas fascinate off South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Scores of disembowelled sharks have washed up on a South African beach, putting the spotlight on a pair of shark-hunting killer whales whose behaviour has fascinated scientists and wildlife enthusiasts.

Marine biologists were alerted to the find by beach walkers who stumbled upon the grim sight last week in Gansbaai, a small fishing port 150km south-east of Cape Town.

“The dead sharks are torn open at the pelvic girdle, they have Orca teeth marks known as rake marks on their pectoral fins and their liver is missing,” said Dr Alison Towner, 37, a shark scientist with the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.

All evidence points to “Port” and “Starboard”, an infamous pair of killer whales spotted off Gansbaai only three days earlier.

Recognisable by their twisted dorsal fins, the animals are well known to locals, who have developed a penchant for sharks.

“We found in total 20 sharks,” said Dr Ralph Watson, 33, a marine biologist with local conservation and diving group Marine Dynamics.

Victims included 19 broad nosed seven-gill and one spotted gully sharks, he added.

Dr Towner said the slaughter was noticeable, as it was the first time that Port and Starboard had hunted those species in the area and “so many of them washed out after one visit”.

Yet, it wasn’t the orcas’ most daring hunt.

Experts credited the duo with having caused white sharks, one of the world’s largest sea predators, to disappear from some of the waters near Cape Town.

Last year, Starboard and another four orcas were captured on camera chasing and killing a great white off Mossel Bay, a southern port town.

Unusual behaviour

The unusual behaviour had never been witnessed in detail before.

Orcas, the ocean’s apex predator, usually hunt dolphins in these parts and have been known to prey on smaller shark species. But evidence of attacks on great whites was previously limited.

Port and Starboard were first spotted near Cape Town in 2015.