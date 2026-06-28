A painful wait by a pile of rubble in quake-hit Venezuela

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Buildings destroyed during the twin earthquakes in Caraballeda, in Venezuela’s La Guaira state.

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela – Rescue crews working at one of the many buildings destroyed in Venezuela’s killer earthquakes called for silence as they heard some kind of sound from a survivor buried in the rubble.

They called out the missing man’s name – “Jonathan!” – and his wife Barbara Palacios jumped with joy and excitement.

She looked up to the sky and screamed: “Thank you, Father!”

But hearing her husband and getting him out from under tonnes of concrete and debris were very different things.

All around this one personal tragedy are the sights and smells of many others from that moment on the evening of June 24 , when the earth abruptly groaned and rumbled with quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5, in rapid succession. They killed more than 1,400 people and left some 50,000 missing.

As the crews worked on June 26 , it had been two days since that display of nature’s power. One more day and it is generally considered that a search for survivors becomes a search for bodies.

In La Guaira, which in happier times is a beach resort for people making a day trip from Caracas, the air now stinks of death. Sirens wail as ambulances and rescue vehicles race through the streets.

Palacios said her husband, Jonathan Suarez, a 36-year-old salesman, was inside a shop in a small hotel when the quakes struck.

“It all came crashing down. He tried to get out but did not have a chance,” Palacios said with a quivering voice.

Her eyes filled with tears as she tried to keep up hope. “He is alive. He is.”

But the clock kept ticking and the rescue crews could no longer hear her husband. Palacios refused to believe he was dead.

‘Driving by’

The rescue crews had seemed to take forever to arrive on the scene, as was the case elsewhere in La Guaira.

At first people went at this particular mountain of rubble with their bare hands as they waited for help to arrive. “They just kept driving by,” said Palacios.

So she and relatives of at least five other trapped people stood on the road where rescue teams kept cruising past, and blocked it, demanding attention.

That made civil defence crews, firefighters and some volunteers stop and try to help at this chapter of Venezuela’s still unfolding tragedy.

As the work proceeded, Palacios sipped water and watched nervously. A human chain of volunteers handed chunks of building debris down the line, one after another, as more time passed.

A man named Luis Flores took a bucket full of rock and earth and threw it to the side.

“We are doing this with our bare hands,” said the 54-year-old businessman. “We pulled four people out alive, including a girl. And three dead.”

A volunteer named Jesus who did not want to give his last name stated the obvious: “The government was not prepared for a disaster like this.”

‘Accept reality’

Around 5pm, a backhoe arrived, finally. In a matter of minutes, it dug away what it had taken humans hours to remove, piece by piece.

Palacios did not move. She kept pacing nervously by the spot where her husband’s voice was heard. “I am not leaving until they pull him out,” she said.

She has no place to go, anyway. Her home was destroyed and she is staying with relatives.

As the sun was about to set, 25 Mexican soldiers with sniffer dogs showed up, one of many foreign crews rushing in to help Venezuela cope.

Two dogs climbed onto the rubble, scurrying up and down, but detected nothing.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the backhoe operate. The soldiers asked people to be quiet, but it was still noisy with all the fire engines and aid vehicles roaring up and down the road.

One Mexican soldier screamed into the rubble: “Is there anyone there? Yell. Make a noise.” Three soldiers climbed onto the rubble and crouched down to listen.

Six hours had gone by since Suarez’s voice was heard. Crews worked into the night, and all day on June 27 , in vain.

Palacios was in shock, her sister Alix said, adding: “She seems unable to accept reality”. AFP