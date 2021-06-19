A mighty clash of power & values

President Joe Biden thinks democracy, warts and all, is the better system of governance. President Xi Jinping holds that the Chinese model is different but delivers. ST bureaus report on how the contest is playing out across Asia.

On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the other passengers while the aircraft was parked on the tarmac of Urumqi airport, Xinjiang, on May 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
Apple Daily staff in the newsroom of the pro-democracy newspaper after Hong Kong police arrested its chief editor and four executives earlier on Thursday morning. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
People attending a Black Lives Matter rally for racial justice on June 12 to mark the one-year anniversary of the police shooting of Mr Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: REUTERS
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) greeting his American counterpart Joe Biden prior to the United States-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
On June 15, 28 Chinese military airplanes, including two PLA KJ-500 Early Warning Control Aircraft (above), entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. A police officer ordering Reuters journalists off a plane without explanation and before the
Ms Alice Branca from Indivisible group, together with other protesters, demonstrating against what they say is Republican voter suppression on April 5 outside a federal building in San Diego, California. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'A mighty clash of power & values'. Subscribe
Topics: 