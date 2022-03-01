A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, climate report warns

LONDON (REUTERS) - The future of food is troubling.

Nearly a third of the world's crop fields and livestock rangeland will be unsuitable for food production by the end of this century if climate-warming emissions aren't heavily curbed, a report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says.

Simultaneous crop failures in the world's breadbaskets and livestock deaths from extreme heat are just a few of the disasters that may befall the world's food system by 2050 as the planet warms.

Such scenarios would lead to higher prices and put an additional 80 million people at risk of hunger.

"The future looks dark if we do not take action," said Rachel Bezner Kerr, an IPCC lead author and global development researcher at Cornell University. "No region will be spared."

Scientists say the worst effects of climate change would start to be unleashed if global temperatures rise more that 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Having already warmed 1.1 C, the planet is expected to hit the 1.5 C threshold within two decades.

The UN report released on Monday looked broadly at many consequences of climate change, from unliveable cities to shrinking economies.

But its outlook on future food supply was especially grave.

Global food production is still increasing, but not as fast as in the past. Climate change already has curbed production growth by some 21 per cent over the last six decades, the report says - at a time when demand is rising with the increasing population.

Heavy rains, high temperatures, poorer soil quality, an increase in pests such as locusts and a decrease in helpful pollinators such as bees will cause grain supplies to stumble.

Yields of maize, rice, and wheat are expected to fall 10 to 25 per cent for every degree of warming.

Farms could also see huge labour shortages by 2100, with as many as 250 more days per year becoming unworkable in some regions unless climate change is contained.