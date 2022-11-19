A day in the life of Grace Fu at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — United Nations climate conferences can be punishing. The two-week gatherings bring together tens of thousands of delegates from some 200 nations, civil society groups, businesses and media, most jetting in from around the globe to work long hours and often eat bad food.

The schedule can be especially tough on ministers, whose job it is to break the deadlock on a host of thorny political issues. Some ministers are co-facilitators of discussions, doing their best to bridge deep differences.

To see just how intense their job can be, The Straits Times followed Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu for a day at the COP27 talks in Egypt, starting first thing in the morning.

From attending bilateral meetings and concluding deals, to delivering the national statement on Singapore’s climate actions and hosting an evening fireside chat with young people, the minister barely had time to rest, grabbing a quick bite for lunch before she was on the go again. It’s a good thing she wore comfortable shoes.

Join The Straits Times as we show you a day in the life of a busy minister at COP27.

