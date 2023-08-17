A court win in Montana could help climate litigation everywhere else

MONTANA – Three years ago, a group of 16 youth climate activists decided to take the state of Montana to court, challenging a provision in a law that limits climate change considerations during environmental reviews of proposed fossil fuel projects. This week, they won.

On Aug 14, Judge Kathy Seeley of the Lewis and Clark County District Court in Helena, ruled in Held v. Montana that the current state law violates the youth plaintiffs’ right to a clean and healthful environment, a right spelled out explicitly in the state’s constitution. In a sweeping 103-page decision, Judge Seeley also determined that climate change is hurting the young Montanans and that their injuries will grow with increasingly severe climate impacts.

“We are pretty over the moon,” said Ms Melissa Hornbein, a senior attorney at Western Environmental Law Centre who represented the activists, or plaintiffs.

Montana officials have already vowed to appeal. “This ruling is absurd,” Ms Emily Flower, a spokesperson for Montana Attorney-General Austin Knudsen, said in a statement that blamed the ruling on an “ideological judge.”

If it holds up against future challenges, the legal victory would be a big one for those pushing to strengthen climate action through the courts. The decision could influence other climate cases currently underway, environmental legal experts say, while also creating a roadmap for future lawsuits. It’s an important signal about the potential of climate litigation to move the ball forward on accountability for carbon emissions.

“I think this is the strongest decision on climate change ever issued by any court,” Mr Michael Gerrard, founder and faculty director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law, wrote in an email to Bloomberg Green.

Dr Benjamin Franta, a senior research fellow and head of the Climate Litigation Lab at the University of Oxford, said the decision is likely to be built upon. “As other branches of government continue to show inadequate action, the judiciary offers glimmers of hope for those seeking to halt the climate catastrophe unfolding before us,” he wrote in an email to Bloomberg Green. Here’s an overview of the case and what to expect going forward.

What is this case about?

In 2020, a group of young Montanans filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that limits the scope of environmental reviews for proposed fossil fuel and other projects. At the time, the Montana Environmental Policy Act (Mepa) stated that actual or potential environmental impacts that are regional, national or global in nature could not be considered in governmental reviews of new projects. That effectively excluded the consideration of climate change.

In 2023, “the legislature made that even more explicit by saying that state agencies could not look at the climate change impacts of their actions in analysing future projects,” said Ms Hornbein. In May, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed that particular clarification to Mepa into law.

Both versions of the law, the activists alleged, violate the Montana constitution, specifically the section that says: “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.”

State officials disagreed, arguing that Montana’s impact on global climate change is essentially non-existent. The first youth-brought climate lawsuit to go to trial in the US, the court proceedings lasted eight days in June.

What did the judge’s ruling say?

Judge Seeley delivered a win to the climate activists, ruling that the section of state law limiting the consideration of climate change in environmental reviews “violates Youth Plaintiffs’ right to a clean and healthful environment and is unconstitutional on its face.” She declared the new and older version of the state law “unconstitutional and permanently enjoined,” meaning it’s no longer in effect.

That was just one conclusion in a sweeping decision. Seeley also drew a clear line between Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment and having a stable climate, according to Ms Hornbein, noting “that the state has the authority (which it argued it does not) to deny permits for fossil fuel extraction and development to protect that fundamental right.”

The court essentially determined “that fossil fuel use is the principal cause of climate change, which is in turn causing serious health and environmental impacts that will continue to get worse,” Mr Gerrard said. “The court found that renewables (wind, solar, hydro) can economically substitute for fossil fuels; that the youth plaintiffs have a right to a stable climate system under the right to a clean environment in the state constitution.”