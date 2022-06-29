51 inmates die in Colombia prison riot and fire

BOGOTA (AFP) - At least 51 inmates were killed and two dozen more injured early on Tuesday (June 28) after a fire broke out during a prison riot in southwestern Colombia, the national prisons agency said.

The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire at around 2am to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua, said Mr Tito Castellanos, the director of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC).

"Unfortunately, 51 prisoners died and another 24 were injured," Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz told W Radio.

Six of the injured remained "in the intensive care unit in Tulua", he added.

Mr Castellanos had earlier given the "riot" death toll as 49 with another 30, including six prison guards, "injured and affected by the blaze and the smoke".

The prison, which holds more than 1,200 inmates, was surrounded by police and soldiers.

By late morning, no bodies had been removed from the prison.

"By setting mattresses alight, they had not gauged what the consequences could be and unfortunately this happened," Mr Castellanos told Radio RCN.

He said the blaze had been brought under control by fire fighters.

Outside the prison, dozens of family members gathered hoping for information on their loved ones.

A prison official gave an initial list of survivors to those waiting.

"I don't know anything, INPEC won't let us in," a tearful Maria Eugenia Rojas, whose son Luis Miguel Rojas is an inmate in the pavilion where the riot happened, told Caracol television.