5 people shot, 2 dead in Toronto active shooter incident: Police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TORONTO – Five people were injured and two were pronounced dead following an active shooter incident in Toronto on July 11, according to a police emergency alert on X.

Police said officers located five people injured with gunshot wounds. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately known.

The shooting occurred in Midtown Toronto during the Salsa on St Clair festival, an annual Latin festival, according to CTV News.

The authorities urged the public to avoid the area and follow all directions from police as the investigation and response continued.

A Toronto Police spokesperson declined to provide additional details beyond the information posted on the department's official feed on X.

Police said updates would be provided as more information became available. No details were immediately released about a suspect, motive or arrests. REUTERS