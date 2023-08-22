3 people seriously injured in mall shooting in Canada

The details of the shooter and motive behind the incident were not known immediately.
MONTREAL - Three people sustained serious injuries during a shooting incident at a mall in the Canadian city of Edmonton, the capital of the province of Alberta, local police said on Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The victims of Monday’s incident at the West Edmonton mall have been taken to hospital for treatment, although the injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the event was a targeted one in which the parties knew each other, police said, as they began to reverse the lockdown ordered in the wake of the shooting.

“We do not believe there to be any further risk at this time,” they added.

Details of the gunman were not immediately known.

Edmonton police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A visitor to the mall told Reuters the incident had been terrifying, spurring staff to lock doors, turn off lights and urge people to keep quiet.

Other staff asked people to gather in a safe area away from doors and windows, another mall visitor said.

The mall, which is home to more than 800 stores and receives average annual visits of nearly 31 million, holds quarterly lockdown drills to prepare guests and tenants for emergencies, says its website. REUTERS

