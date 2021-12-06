3 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed: Religious group

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AFP) - Three of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their religious organisation announced on Monday (Dec 6).

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement, noting the three "are safe and seem to be in good spirits".

The group did not provide further details on their identities or their release.

Sixteen US citizens and one Canadian were abducted on Oct 16 after visiting an orphanage in an area under the control of one of Haiti's major gangs.

Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 currently in captivity.