3 arrested in Mexican football massacre that left 11 dead

Damage at a football field in Guanajuato, Mexico, on Jan 26, where 11 people were killed during an armed attack.

MEXICO CITY – Three people were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an armed attack on a football game in central Mexico, killing 11 victims and injuring a dozen more , officials said on Jan 28 .

The afternoon of amateur football, largely attended by families, was drawing to a close when armed men stormed the grounds near the city of Salamanca in Guanajuato state on Jan 25 .

Guanajuato’s Security Secretariat issued a statement on Jan 28 saying the three arrests “resulted from various coordinated and targeted operations”.

The agency declined to share the identities of the arrested suspects as well as the charges against them due to the confidential nature of the investigations.

Five of the victims were security guards at the football pitch, all of whom were unarmed.

A preliminary investigation indicated the guards were targeted because they had worked for a company linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The suspected attackers are believed to be part of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is based in Guanajuato and involved in a dispute with CJNG. AFP