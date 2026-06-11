22 countries tell Iran to stop attacks ‘on our soil’

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A burnt ambulance, among the four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisatio that were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime, in north-west London.

SYDNEY – Twenty-two countries including the US and European nations jointly warned Iran on June 11 to stop attacking people “on our soil”.

Iran’s security services were condemned for their “deplorable” use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.

“Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately,” the countries said in a joint statement.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence services and its foreign operations branch, the Quds Force, had engaged in “lethal plotting and malign actions” against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests, they said.

“We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now.”

The countries accused Iran of being behind a campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US journalists, which had been claimed by Iran-linked group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya.

The little-known group claimed responsibility for a recent string of arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in London’s Golders Green, home to a large Jewish population. AFP