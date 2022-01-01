2021 A tale of survival and hope

Horace, the Roman poet, once noted that "a poem is like a painting". Perhaps he will not mind if we give his words a slight modern twist and say "a photograph is like a poem". Its expression can charm us, its imagery hypnotise us, its intensity arrest us. Like the photograph itself, we go still and quiet for a while as we look.

We know the power of images because at year's end we often reach for them, shuffling them together in newspapers to create a sort of neat album for an untidy year. Like the poem, this process is personal.