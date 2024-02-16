2 teens in custody in Kansas City, dispute led to shooting, say police

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting that tore through the city’s Super Bowl celebration in which one person was killed and nearly two dozen others wounded, in what appeared to be the result of an argument.

Police chief Stacey Graves said at least 22 people were wounded in the shooting on Wednesday, in addition to the person who died, and that the victims ranged in age from 8 to 47 years old. At least half of the wounded were younger than 16.

Police said they had first taken three young people into custody but released one of them after determining that the person was not involved. Police spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez on Thursday night said investigators were working with juvenile court prosecutors to “determine applicable charges” against the two teenagers.

The person who died was identified as Ms Elizabeth Galvan, 43, a local DJ who was also known as Lisa Lopez-Galvan. A friend described her as a passionate fan of the city’s football team who was deeply involved in civic events and hosted a radio show.

The police chief said there was no indication that the shooters were motivated by terrorism or extremism, saying instead that the deadly gunfire appeared to have stemmed from some kind of conflict between several people.

“I’m angered about what occurred in our city yesterday,” Chief Graves said.

The shooting erupted as thousands of football fans had crowded into downtown Kansas City after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, suddenly turning a day of revelry into one of chaos and panic. As shots rang out, people ran for cover.

Chief Graves praised the response of her department’s officers and firefighters, and added that civilians themselves had sprung into action. Videos had captured two parade attendees tackling a person as others ran from gunshots.

“It was just a reaction,” said Mr Paul Contreras, who added that he had tackled a man after hearing someone else yell to stop him. “I took him down, and as I took him down, I saw the weapon – the gun – fall to the ground,” he said.

Video footage showed that two men held the person down until police arrived. Chief Graves lauded the efforts.

“Those in attendance also responded,” she said. “They helped one another and even physically stopped a person who was believed to be involved in the incident.”

The shooting took place near the city’s Union Station, a hub that draws tourists to the city each year.

The shock of gun violence pierced an otherwise idyllic winter afternoon, with bright sunshine and temperatures in the 60s greeting a city ready to rejoice in what had become close to an annual rite of February as Kansas City’s team has become the dominant force in the NFL.

Columns of fans, many wearing red, had lined the 2-mile parade route, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl victory and third in five seasons, waving at players, coaches and team officials riding past in open-top red buses.

Among the crowd was Lopez-Galvan, whose radio show, “Taste of Tejano,” was broadcast on KKFI, a local radio station. She had two young adult children, a son and a daughter, and the radio station said in a social media post Thursday that the son, Marc, had been shot in the leg but was treated at a hospital and released.