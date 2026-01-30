13-year-old boy killed in Brazil shark attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRASILIA – A 13-year-old boy was killed on Jan 29 after he was mauled by a shark at a beach on Brazil’s eastern coast, the state government said in a statement.

The attack happened off the coast of Chifre beach in Brazil’s tourist hot spot Pernambuco, the State Committee for Monitoring Shark Incidents (CEMIT) said.

The boy was taken to hospital but “did not survive his injuries”, CEMIT added.

Dozens of beaches along the turquoise coastlines of Pernambuco have been issued with shark warnings, the authorities said, adding that Chifre beach had issued four such signs for beachgoers.

Nonetheless, CEMIT said it would beef up shark monitoring following the boy’s death and bring back a suspended programme to track the creatures with microchips.

More than 80 shark attacks have been recorded in Pernambuco since 1992, with 26 of them fatal, excluding the boy who died on Jan 29 , CEMIT said. AFP