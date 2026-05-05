12 trapped after central Colombia mine explosion

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Accidents at mines in Colombia are frequent and often fatal.

BOGOTA – Twelve people were trapped after a mine explosion in central Colombia on May 4 , the regional governor said, providing an updated figure.

Mining accidents in Colombia are frequent and often fatal, especially in illegal or makeshift mines.

The incident on May 4 took place at a legally operated mine in the Sutatausa municipality, 74km north of the capital Bogota.

Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said on X that of 15 miners who had been trapped by the explosion, which was “apparently due to a buildup of gases”, three had managed to escape.

One of them was being treated at a medical centre, he added.

The governor had previously said 14 people were trapped, and two more had been evacuated.

A source from his office confirmed the updated figures to AFP.

Two of the evacuees were “out of danger”, the source said.

Rescue workers were on their way to the site, the governor said, sharing images of ambulances at the mine’s entrance.

The authorities were assessing gas levels in the mine before conducting rescue operations, he added.

Mining accidents in Colombia usually occur due to poor ventilation.

In the area where incident on May 4 took place, illegal mines that fail to meet safety standards are also in operation. AFP