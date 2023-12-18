12 killed in attack on party in Mexico: Officials

MEXICO CITY - At least 12 people were killed and another dozen were wounded in an attack early Dec 17 on a pre-Christmas party in central Mexico, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said.

The attack occurred in the town of Salvatierra, reportedly at a hacienda, or ranch, that can be rented out for festivities.

“So far 12 people are reported dead,” the state’s prosecutor’s office said on X, the former Twitter.

Another 12 people who were wounded have been taken to hospital, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear what kinds of weapons were used.

The Tierra Negra foundation, which promotes social projects in the area, said the victims were young people who were participating in “posadas,” religious gatherings that celebrate aspects of the story of Christmas.

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico, due in large part to the presence and activity of criminal gangs – including a pair of feuding drug cartels.

“I condemn the unfortunate act of violence that occurred in the community of San Jose del Carmen this morning. We are thoroughly cooperating with the prosecutor’s office,” Salvatierra Mayor German Cervantes posted on Facebook.

Similar attacks have been recorded in recent years in Guanajuato, which this year topped the list of states with the most homicides in Mexico, with 3,029 so far, according to official figures. AFP