115 decaying bodies found in ‘horrific’ scene at funeral home in US, officials say

COLORADO - A foul smell led investigators to find at least 115 decaying bodies at a funeral home in rural Colorado that had promised “green” burials, officials said Friday, describing the scene as “horrific.”

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said it could take months to determine the identities of the deceased through fingerprints, dental records or DNA.

State and federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are helping, and Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado on Thursday issued a verbal disaster declaration for Fremont County to provide additional resources in the investigation into the remains found at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, about 105 miles south of Denver.

According to a letter from state regulators suspending the funeral home’s license, owner Jon Hallford spoke to a funeral home regulator Wednesday and “acknowledged that he has a ‘problem’ at the property,” and “claimed that he practices taxidermy” there.

The letter, dated Thursday, also said Mr Hallford “attempted to conceal the improper storage of human remains” on the property.

Mr Hallford could not be immediately reached at numbers listed under his name Friday, and the funeral home’s voicemail was full.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said no one had been arrested or charged. He said the owner of the funeral home had been cooperating.

State records indicate that the funeral home’s license was originally issued in 2017.

Mr Keller said the sheriff’s office had contacted the owner this week about a “report of an odour” coming from the funeral home. Investigators executed a search warrant at the property Wednesday.

Inside, “we found over 115 decedents who were improperly stored,” in a “hazardous scene,” Mr Keller said.

“I want to assure everyone that the loved ones in this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect,” Mr Keller said at a news conference Friday, adding that officials had set up a “family crisis centre” and a phone number for families to call, as investigators begin to remove and identify the bodies.

Mr Cooper described the scene as “very disturbing” and “horrific” but declined to go into detail, saying that he wanted to avoid “further victimising these families.”

“Our priority and our focus is on the impacted families,” Mr Cooper said at the news conference. “My office and our team of investigators – including crime-scene specialists, victim advocates and many others working this case – are committed to finding answers for the families as quickly as possible.”

The funeral home was part of a growing number that offer “green” burials as an environmentally sensitive alternative to funerals that require embalming fluids and elaborate coffins. In 2021, Colorado also became the second state, after Washington state, to legalise human composting to allow bodies to be turned into soil.