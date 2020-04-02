100 Taleban fighters to be freed from jail as part of peace deal with US

KABUL (REUTERS) - The Afghan government will release 100 Taleban prisoners from jails on Thursday (April 2), said a senior security official, adding that in exchange, the Taleban will release 20 Afghan security members.

The prisoner swap is part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between the United States and the Taleban to end nearly two decades of war.

The release of 100 Taleban fighters is the first steps towards a subsequent exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

The Taleban were not immediately available for a comment.