10 myths debunked

GENEVA • As the coronavirus works its way around the globe catching people off guard, here is a list of myths about the Covid-19 disease which the World Health Organisation has debunked.

1. ARE HAND DRYERS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING THE CORONAVIRUS?

Hand dryers are not effective in killing the virus. You should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. You should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

2. CAN AN ULTRAVIOLET DISINFECTION LAMP KILL THE NEW CORONAVIRUS?

UV lamps should not be used to sterilise hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

3. HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THERMAL SCANNERS AT DETECTING PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS?

Thermal scanners are effective at detecting people who have developed a fever because of infection with the coronavirus.

But they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between two and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.

4. CAN SPRAYING ALCOHOL OR CHLORINE ALL OVER YOUR BODY KILL THE VIRUS?

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (the eyes, mouth).

5. IS IT SAFE TO RECEIVE A LETTER OR A PACKAGE FROM CHINA?

Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Based on previous analysis, coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.

6. CAN PETS AT HOME SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS?

There is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected. But it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.

7. DO VACCINES AGAINST PNEUMONIA PROTECT YOU AGAINST THE VIRUS?

No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not protect against the coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine.

Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against it. Although vaccines against pneumonia are not effective against the coronavirus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended.

8. CAN REGULARLY RINSING YOUR NOSE WITH SALINE HELP PREVENT INFECTION WITH THE VIRUS?

There is no evidence that doing so has protected people from infection with the coronavirus.

There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. But regular rinsing of the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.

9. DOES THE CORONAVIRUS AFFECT OLDER PEOPLE, OR ARE YOUNGER PEOPLE ALSO SUSCEPTIBLE?

People of all ages can be infected. Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

10. ARE ANTIBIOTICS EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING AND TREATING THE CORONAVIRUS?

Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The coronavirus is a virus and therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.

However, if you are hospitalised for the virus, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

SOURCE: WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION

• For more info go to: https://str.sg/who-myth-busters