A landslide early yesterday killed at least 14 military personnel and left eight missing in central Vietnam, the government said, in what could be the country's largest military loss in peace time as it battles major flooding. It occurred days after another landslide killed 13 people, mostly soldiers, in the neighbouring province of Thua Thien Hue.

2 Thousands defy Thai ban

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok, defying a ban on protests for a fourth day with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy". Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said at least 80 protesters have been arrested since last Tuesday.

3 Umno holding crucial talks

Key meetings at the start of this week could determine whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power, with his largest ally Umno set to decide on its threat to deprive the Malaysian Prime Minister of his razor-thin control of Parliament. Today will see Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia attempt to iron out differences.

4 Concern over prisons plan

Malaysia's Prisons Department recently announced a plan to free selected inmates in a bid to break the coronavirus infection chain behind bars. But the plan has raised concerns among the public, who fear that crime cases would rise following their release.

5 Ugly vaccine nationalism

As the world grapples with the coronavirus, the ugly face of vaccine nationalism emerges. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at the politics of a pandemic as the race for a vaccine heats up.

6 New Anglican bishop

The Reverend Canon Dr Titus Chung was installed as the new bishop of the Anglican Church in Singapore yesterday evening. The service at St Andrew's Cathedral was a more muted affair this time, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Only about 100 people attended the ceremony, compared with thousands who had showed up on past occasions.

7 Art in the city

Singapore has no shortage of world-class museums and art galleries, but some artists have chosen void decks and building walls to showcase their masterpieces. Executive photojournalist Desmond Wee shows how a simple white wall can come alive with a few masterful strokes of the brush.

8 Manufacturers go digital

Many manufacturers have adopted digital solutions to help them get through the pandemic. Firms in the sector embarked on more than 1,300 projects to upgrade and transform their businesses with help from Enterprise Singapore between January and August. This is about 65 per cent up on the number in the same period last year.

9 Swimmer earns US uni spot

National swimmer Christie Chue is thrilled to achieve her dream of studying and training in the United States and has accepted a scholarship from Florida International University to begin next August. The 20-year-old SEA Games champion is also working to qualify for next year's Olympics in the breaststroke events.

Time magazine has included a book by a Singaporean author, Neon Yang's 2017 novella The Black Tides Of Heaven, on its list of The 100 Best Fantasy Books Of All Time. The list, which was published last Thursday, ranges from the 9th century to the present day.

