10 killed in explosion in Dominican Republic

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic -Ten people have died after an explosion in a business district in the Dominican Republic, with 11 others still missing and dozens injured, President Luis Abinader said on Tuesday.

The explosion on Monday shook the commercial area of San Cristobal, less than 30km from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire that was still burning hours later, and a massive column of smoke.

Several vehicles were left scorched.

Mr Abinader visited the site, sending condolences to the relatives of “the 10 people – men, women, and children – reported dead.”

“We are doing all that is humanly possible... to investigate the situation of 11 missing. There are around 37 people hospitalised,” he said.

Authorities said on Monday that a four-month-old baby was among the dead.

The cause of the explosion has not been revealed, nor has its exact origin.

The blast affected several businesses in the area including a hardware store, a vet, and a plastics factory.

Pictures of the missing circulated on social media, while dozens of people searched for missing family members at nearby hospitals.