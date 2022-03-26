Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a seismic event in global affairs.
That a nuclear power would embark on a conventional war against another state and redraw its borders was considered almost unthinkable for many, given the advance of globalisation.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 26, 2022, with the headline 1-2-3 punch to globalisation.