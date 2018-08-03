Violet Oon to open a fourth restaurant in Singapore at Ion Orchard

SINGAPORE - The doyenne of Singapore cooking, Violet Oon, is on a roll. She is opening a fourth restaurant, a 100-seat brasserie with a retail shop, at Ion Orchard.

Violet Oon Singapore will open in mid-October in a gazebo on level 3. The 2,700 sq ft space will serve food from colonial times. Dishes will include British food interpreted by Hainanese chefs, such as oxtail stew, Hainanese pork chop and chicken pie. Alongside these hybrid dishes will be favourites such as satay and chicken rice, and Peranakan offerings like kueh pie tee, dry laksa and beef rendang.

The 69-year-old's Shepherd's Pie, which was a favourite when she sold it at Takashimaya Food Hall years ago, will also make a comeback.

There will be a retail shop selling pineapple tarts, cashew cookies, kaya and calamansi jam, produced in a central kitchen in MacPherson.

Breakfast, high tea and weekend brunch will also be served at the all-day restaurant.

This new project - by Ms Oon, her children Tay Yiming and Tay Su-Lyn, together with business partner Manoj Murjani - mines a part of Singapore's food heritage not covered by her other restaurants.

Violet Oon Singapore in Bukit Timah serves Peranakan food, National Kitchen by Violet Oon at the National Gallery Singapore serves Peranakan food and Singapore favourites such as chilli crab and fish head curry while Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill at Clarke Quay serves satay, grilled fish and Peranakan favourites.

Ms Oon calls it the pursuit of the Singapore food story.

She says: "It energises us to delve deeper each time into the culinary soul of Singapore."