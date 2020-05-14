Why Music Matters: Children learn to sing Beethoven's Ode To Joy

SINGAPORE - It is a song that celebrates peace and is sung in German. And these local children are able to sing it fluently.

As part of Project Infinitude, Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong taught the students at Child at Street 11 - a charity and pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds - to sing Beethoven's Ode To Joy in its original German language.

Project Infinitude was set up to share Wong's love for music with children.

In the third episode of a digital series called Why Music Matters, we see Wong talking to the children about their experiences learning how to sing the song.

The seven-part series offers a glimpse of the activities and impact of Project Infinitude. It airs every Thursday on The Straits Times' website and social media channels.