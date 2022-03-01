WATCH LIVE: What the Russian invasion of Ukraine means for Asia

SINGAPORE - Shock waves are rippling across the globe as Ukraine comes under a military assault from Russia. What are the implications for Asia?

Join The Straits Times and a panel of eminent experts in a live round-table discussion to find out.

On the panel are Professor Kishore Mahbubani, a veteran diplomat and distinguished fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute; ST global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal; and ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Tuesday's session (March 1) is moderated by ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

Get live updates as the Ukraine crisis unfolds.

