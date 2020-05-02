Why Music Matters: Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong brings classical music to children

SINGAPORE - With an aim to share their love of music with children, Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong and Marina Mahler - the granddaughter of renowned composer Gustav Mahler - founded Project Infinitude.

Together with Child at Street 11 - a charity and pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds - the project provides an inclusive space for children to explore classical music.

Wong was introduced to music by his maths teacher and he wants to provide a similar opportunity for other kids.

"Our children, without any formal music lessons, knew how Mahler, Beethoven and other composers overcame pain to create works of majestic beauty," said Nirmala Murugaian, founding director of Child at Street 11.

Wong has been the chief conductor of Germany's Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra since 2018, yet he has always made time to return to Singapore to work with the children every other month.

The first episode of the seven-part digital series Why Music Matters offers a glimpse of the activities and impact of Project Infinitude. Subsequent episodes will air every Thursday on The Straits Times' website and social media channels.