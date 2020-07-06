Editor's Take: All parties fighting hard, 'almost as if their lives depend on it'

SINGAPORE - The heat of the hustings on the campaign trail for this year's general election was dialled up a few notches over the weekend.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, sums up what the PAP and the respective opposition parties' positions are on several hot-button issues.

"All parties seem to be upping the ante, and they are fighting hard, almost as if their lives depended on it, seeking to focus voters' minds on what they think are the key issues," says Mr Fernandez.

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

