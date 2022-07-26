Stark scene of Arctic ice thinning

Dundas Hill in Greenland as seen on July 15, with the temperature logged at 18 deg C. New observations from the ICESat-2 satellite show remarkable Arctic Sea ice thinning in just three years. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) satellite is used for measuring ice sheet elevation and sea ice thickness. Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about one-third of its winter sea ice volume. Scientists say human-induced climate change is amplifying extreme weather - including heatwaves and floods seen in several parts of the planet in recent weeks. Greece was battling four major wildfires on Sunday, while soaring temperatures there and in Spain are raising fears of more blazes.