Singapore shares open sharply higher on Thursday; STI up 0.9% to 3,123.8

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (Nov 29), with the Straits Times Index advancing 29.32 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,123.8 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 110 to 16, after about 51.1 million shares worth $68.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 5.1 per cent, or 0.3 cent to 6.2 cents apiece.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding which rose 3.2 per cent, or four cents to $1.29; and UOB which was up 1.9 per cent, or 48 cents to $25.30.