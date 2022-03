French national Caroline Pujo, 46, said it was "the perfect time" for her family when they arrived in Malaysia in January after living in Shanghai for 15 years.

"We moved just when Covid-19 restrictions (in Malaysia) became lighter, schools are open, theatres and cultural institutions are starting to be active again, and people are eager to go out and to socialise again," Ms Pujo, who is a consultant in the creative industry, told The Straits Times.