Dubai: Why the Gulf countries are a draw

When expatriate Ryan Ali left Singapore on a business trip to France in March 2020, little did he know that he would never return.

It was then that the Covid-19 pandemic ripped across the world.

Mr Ali took a flight back to Singapore before travel was halted, but caught the virus during his travel.

"I was transiting through the United Arab Emirates as I took Emirates. When I tested positive, I had to stop in Dubai before I could get well and be home," Mr Ali told The Straits Times.

But what he thought would be a few weeks of waiting turned into months because of the suspension of flights.

His company advised him to stay in Dubai, paid for his housing, and let him work remotely as a consulting director.

Now having lived in Dubai for nearly two years, the 37-year-old French national finds life much easier.

"Going back to Singapore, there are restrictions... it's a bit annoying," he said.

Mr Ali is one of many expatriates - mostly South Asians - forced by Covid-19 restrictions, travel issues and uncertainty about jobs to flock to Gulf states like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These countries make up the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Indian national Aarav Agarwal, 42, who had worked in London for two years as a marketing manager, said: "They have been taking measures that are more expat-friendly, like freelance visas."

He moved to Dubai after remote work visas were announced.

"It allows me to live a tax-free and better lifestyle while working anywhere else in the world. And most importantly, I get to live in a safe country where the crime rate is lowest," he said.

During the height of the pandemic, most of the GCC countries witnessed a mass exodus of expats as jobs dried up.

According to the S&P Global Rating, there was a decline of 4 per cent in the GCC population in 2020 due to the exodus and lower oil prices.

The biggest population decrease was in Dubai, the Middle East economic hub, where the pandemic's impact on major employment sectors such as aviation, tourism and retail resulted in an 8.4 per cent population decline. Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, saw its population decline by 2.8 per cent, S&P stated.

However, the successful containment of the pandemic and swift economic recovery in the Gulf region are attracting expats.

A recent report by leading recruitment firm Hays said there is much optimism in the job market throughout the Gulf region for this year, with 73 per cent of employers saying they plan to increase headcount, up from 53 per cent in the last survey two years ago.

Most Gulf professionals (61 per cent) also feel positive about their career prospects.

Ms Abby Chen, a 35-year-old who was born in Hong Kong, moved to Qatar in 2019 after living in Singapore for 20 years.

"I first thought of moving to Qatar as I'm aware that the World Cup would be taking place this year, which means great business opportunities," said Ms Chen, who declined to give details on her job.

"My company also offers a generous package that includes housing and other allowances," she added, saying it was not matched by employers in Singapore.

To attract more expats, GCC countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia have made various legal reforms. For example, the UAE now allows foreigners to own businesses without a local partner, grants longer-term residency visas, and even nationality status for elite expats.

Singaporean Cora Stuart moved to Dubai after failing to get a job at her career level in Singapore. She even tried looking for work in other industries but failed.

"Now I am doing what I love best as a general manager at an amazing hotel and resort in Abu Dhabi," said Ms Stuart, who is in her 50s.

Last year, Saudi Arabia revised its rules to allow more job mobility and freedom to expatriate workers. The expats can now change jobs without obtaining permission from their former employers once their contracts expire.

"The GCC countries seem to be having a better vision for the future. This is demonstrated by the way they handled the pandemic, their economic recovery, and the reforms they are making to make their countries more liveable," 35-year-old Pakistani national Noha Khalil told ST.

The accountant moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a year ago after studying in Australia for three years.

"I have travelled across the GCC and have worked for clients in Saudi, Kuwait, and Dubai... these cities are growing at an amazing speed, pulling talent... and giving youth the needed exposure and opportunities," said Ms Khalil.