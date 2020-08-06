DBS Q2 profit falls 22% as provisions surge; dividend per share at 18 cents with scrip scheme applied

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - DBS on Thursday posted a 22 per cent fall in second-quarter net profit, dragged by further provisions and flat total income.

The board declared a dividend of 18 cents per share for the second quarter, with the scrip dividend scheme applicable. Scrip dividends will be issued at the average of the closing share prices on Aug 14, 2020 and Aug 17, 2020. The move is in line with guidance from the Monetary Authoriy of Singapore (MAS) for local banks to moderate their dividends for 2020.

DBS pays dividend by the quarter. In the year-ago quarter, DBS paid a dividend of 30 cents per share. In the previous quarter, DBS paid a dividend of 33 cents per share.

Net profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 stood at $1.25 billion, compared with $1.60 billion in the same period a year ago. This is slightly under the consensus forecast of $1.31 billion in net income from three analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Total income for the second quarter was largely flat at $3.73 billion compared with $3.71 billion in the year-ago quarter, with both net income and fee income falling from the same period a year ago. Net interest margin fell to 1.62 per cent from 1.91 per cent a year ago, and 1.86 per cent a quarter ago. The one-month Sibor as at Wednesday stood at an all-time record low of 0.25 per cent; the three-month Sibor of 0.43817 per cent was at a level not seen since 2014.

Expenses for the second quarter fell 4 per cent from a year ago to $1.48 billion.

Provisions against bad loans in the second quarter surged to $849 million, up from $251 million in the year-ago quarter. For its first half, the bank's total in general provisions was up 50 per cent from the same period year ago to $3.8 billion.

The non-performing loan ratio in the second quarter was unchanged from a year ago at 1.5 per cent, and was better than the 1.6 per cent posted a quarter ago.

In a statement, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: "The strong operating performance we reported amidst severe macroeconomic headwinds in the first half attests to the resilience of our franchise.

"Our solid balance sheet was further fortified by a significant increase in allowance reserves, strong liquidity inflows and healthy earnings. Notwithstanding the uncertainties, we are in a good position to continue supporting customers and the community through the difficult months ahead of us."

Shares of DBS closed on Wednesday at $19.83, up 14 cents.