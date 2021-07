SINGAPORE - A convicted capital drug offender who avoided the death sentence when the appeal court ordered a retrial in 2019, was spared the prospect of facing the gallows once again when prosecutors amended the capital charge in the course of the second trial.

The change came after prosecutors and defence counsel battled over the admissibility of statements he had made to the police during investigations, in a 'trial within a trial' that stretched to some 37 days - one of the longest on record.