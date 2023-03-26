Bilingual Carnival aims to make mother tongue learning fun

SINGAPORE – Be it through programming a toy robot or creating a sensory bottle with glitter and water, pre-school teachers hope to get their young charges to embrace their mother tongues through carnival activities next month.

Eight activity booths will be set up at the Fun With Bilingualism carnival at community and lifestyle hub One Punggol on April 8.

These hands-on activities for pre-school children will be conducted in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, along with a slew of performances and short films.

The carnival is organised by SPH Media and supported by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism, in partnership with PCF SparkleTots and the National Library Board.

It aims to draw 2,000 to 3,000 attendees.

Of the eight booths, six will be run by 36 teachers from 12 PCF centres.

At the Let’s Invent booth managed by teachers from PCF SparkleTots pre-school in Admiralty, children will be able to create a variety of inventions to solve the problems posed to them, with prompts from the teachers to encourage independent and creative thinking.

Participants and teachers will have to converse in their mother tongue during the activity.

For instance, children may be asked how they would calm their friends who are sad or miss home.

They can then choose to create a sensory bottle, using a recycled plastic bottle filled with water and colourful objects, that they can give their friend.

Or, participants could be challenged to come up with a way to remind their friends and family to wash their hands with soap after using the toilet.

Children can also put together a mobile light to aid children and the elderly when they visit the toilet at night.