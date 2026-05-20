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Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo outlined Singapore’s four key AI missions at the Asia Tech x Summit tech conference on May 20.

SINGAPORE - Getting passengers from one gate to another kilometers away, delivering baggage across multiple terminals, and sequencing aircraft landings and take-offs on runways are tasks that artificial intelligence tools can help manage as Singapore doubles its air traffic capacity over the next decade.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said that the solutions to these challenges will position Singapore well on the world stage, in outlining the nation’s four key AI missions.

“The national AI missions will be driven by problem statements worth solving, not just for Singapore but for the world. They aim to be beach heads for deep game-changing AI adoption in their sectors,” said Mrs Teo.

“ Work has already begun in aviation,” she said. “Our connectivity challenges clearly demonstrate where Singapore can be a living lab for the world.”

She was speaking on May 20 at the two-day Asia Tech x Summit tech conference at Capella Hotel Sentosa, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

“We will need a next-generation air traffic management system that prioritises safety and not just volume. This is just one of the many exciting opportunities in T5 that AI can help with,” said Mrs Teo.

Changi Airport Terminal 5, which is currently being constructed, is slated to be operational by the mid 2030s. The new terminal will allow Changi Airport to serve over 140 million passengers yearly over the next decade, 55 per cent more than its capacity of 90 million in 2025.

Tuas Port, set to be the world’s largest automated container terminal, also has rich data sets of complex operations useful for developing new solutions, said Mrs Teo.

Tuas Port is being developed in four phases and will be completed in the 2040s. When phase 1 of the development completes in 2027, it will have 21 berths that can handle 20 million shipping containers. When it first opened on Sept 2022, it had three operational berths.

Singapore’s four key AI missions, announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Budget 2026, span advanced manufacturing, financial services, connectivity and healthcare. Combined, these sectors contributed 40 per cent to Singapore’s GDP in 2025.

In advancing manufacturing, Mrs Teo said that the scope and scale for impact will be significant thanks to developments in embodied AI and robotics. Embodied AI refers to AI that can perceive, move and interact with the physical world through machines such as robots, vehicles or smart devices.

“Physical AI can help with simulations for process redesign. Better digital twins can improve predictive maintenance, reduce material wastage and production downtime,” said Mrs Teo.

These plans are captured in an updated version of the National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0) , released on May 20. Singapore’s national AI blueprint that was last updated in Dec 2023, following its launch in 2019.

Updated priorities in 10 key pillars have also been captured in the 44-page document, titled Update to National AI Strategy - AI for the Public Good for Singapore and the World.

“We are fleshing out how to push the boundaries in each component of our AI ecosystem in industry,” said Mrs Teo.

In financial services, for instance, AI can help Singapore fight increasingly-sophisticated financial crimes, develop financial management tools and enable next-generation cross-border payment systems to strengthen the nation’s reputation as a financial hub.

In healthcare, AI can support diagnoses and clinical decision-making, improve resource planning and provide patients with more personalised guidance in managing their health.

Another refreshed priority under NAIS 2.0 is AI research through the establishment of research centres of excellence (RCEs), hosted in Singapore’s public research institutions. Some $1 billion has been committed to public AI research and talent development under the updated five-year National AI research and development plan through 2030.

Another key move is to develop Punggol Digital District as a frontier AI test bed. Eight firms including ride-hailing giant Grab and security services provider Certis will be leading the renewed push to deploy robots to automate cleaning, patrolling and food delivery in Punggol Digital District.

Mrs Teo said that Singapore will not be passive observers waiting for solutions to be served on a platter, and will actively address pain points together with its partners.

She also welcomed the set up of chip giant Nvidia’s new research lab in Singapore, the company’s second research presence in Asia Pacific. The first lab is in Taiwan.

Through the new lab here , Nvidia will work with local university researchers, industry partners and government agencies on robots, largely known as embodied AI, and t o optimise AI models and infrastructure to be more energy efficient.

“Singapore’s domestic market may not warrant so much attention. What makes us compelling is the global networks that we are connected to, and our track record for trusted technology adoption. Leading companies like Nvidia choose to deepen their presence here, because we add something valuable to their global footprint,” she said.

Turning to the need for trust, Mrs Teo said that internationally-recognised rules and standards, while important , take time to form.

But Singapore has already started to set expectations on this front with the January launch of the Model Governance Framework for Agentic AI.

The document was updated to take into account new risks. For example, the speed at which AI agents make decisions may make it difficult to have oversight mechanisms, and a mistake in one step can amplify further down the line and create an outsized impact.

The update included more than ten case studies of real-world agentic deployments including those in City Developments Limited (CDL), PwC and Tencent.

The sixth edition of the summit expects attendance by more than 4,000 leaders from over 50 countries at Capella Singapore to discuss safety, jobs and skills that matter in an AI-driven era. They include Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, widely regarded as one of the godfathers of AI, Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank Group and Nvidia chief scientist Dr William Dally.