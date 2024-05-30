With OpenAI tie-up, Grab could soon let users speak to its app to book a ride

SINGAPORE - Users could soon speak instead of type into the Grab app to book a ride or schedule food deliveries.

This comes after Grab’s announcement on May 30 of its collaboration with OpenAI – said to be a first of its kind in South-east Asia – to deploy the latter’s chatbot ChatGPT.

The tie-up is aimed at making Grab’s services more accessible to users, particularly the visually impaired or the elderly who may find it challenging to navigate the on-screen app interface, said Grab in a statement.

On March 24, The Straits Times reported that senior citizens tend to rely heavily on taxis and street-hailing services, as they do not know how to download or use ride-hailing apps.

Grab also said it will explore using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to build customer support chatbots that can better understand user problems and help resolve them faster.

Mapping on the Grab app will be improved with OpenAI’s image recognition tools. For instance, real-time dashcam footage from drivers could be used to enhance the accuracy of GrabMap for driver navigation and to pinpoint riders’ pickup locations.

When contacted, Grab would not provide a timeline for the new services, noting it is still early days.

Additionally, Grab plans to trial ChatGPT Enterprise with select employees to explore ways to boost productivity.

ChatGPT Enterprise, based on OpenAI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT, offers advanced capabilities including improved security and customisation options.

“We believe that generative AI has a lot of potential to further transform the way we solve problems for our partners and users,” said Mr Philipp Kandal, Grab’s chief product officer, in the statement.

Grab operates in eight countries and more than 500 cities across South-east Asia, with about 38.5 million monthly users.

Grab aims to double the number of marginalised individuals, including people with disabilities, earning a living through its platform by 2025.