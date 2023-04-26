With new 5G maritime network, sick seafarers can get teleconsultation, medicine delivered by drones

SINGAPORE - Seafarers who fall sick can soon have medicine flown to them by drones.

They can also do video consultation with a doctor instead of being ferried to shore.

This service will be launched in July as a partnership between telco M1 and Fullerton Health, and is aimed at those who work in shipping companies in Singapore.

The use of drones and smooth video calls at sea are enabled by M1’s 5G maritime network which was launched on Wednesday across three stations on St John Island, Bukom Island and Raffles Lighthouse, which each having a network radius of at least 15km. Another nine stations will be deployed by 2025 to cover the waters off Singapore’s southern coast.

The teleconsultation service will reduce the time sick seafarers have to wait to receive medical attention, as well as the logistical burden of sending a patient to the mainland unless it is an emergency, said Fullerton Health country manager Walter Lim at the launch of the network.

The deployment of boats to ferry patients to the shore is understood to cost anywhere between $300 and $600 each time.

Dr Lim told The Straits Times: “When seafarers are sick, they usually consult doctors over the phone or through email. Video conference is not widely attempted because the connection is not good.”

“But with a 5G network, there’s no lag and the image is sharper, which will give the doctor a clearer picture of what is happening. With this, the doctor can make an informed decision on whether the patient should come to the clinic, or if a drone should be sent out to deliver medicine,” said Dr Lim.

Within three hours of a consultation, sick workers can receive medicine for non-urgent conditions, like minor wounds or fever, without requiring the boat to dock inland, he said.

Fullerton Health receives up to five calls for medical attention from sea weekly, said Dr Lim, adding that at least 15 doctors from the healthcare chain will be on standby for consultations via the LiveFuller app.