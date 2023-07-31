WhatsApp rolls out video messaging feature

SINGAPORE - Users of messaging platform WhatsApp can now record and send instant video messages in the app.

These video clips can be up to 60 seconds long and are protected with end-to-end encryption.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” said Meta, which owns WhatsApp, in a blog post on July 27.

The new feature is similar to sending a voice message – a real-time way to respond to chats, said the company.

To send a video message, users can tap the voice message icon, and it will switch to video mode. Users can also record the video hands-free by swiping up.

Meta said it has been rolling out the new update to the app and that it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

In May, WhatsApp rolled out a feature that allows users to hide their chats in a folder that can be unlocked only with a password or biometrics such as a fingerprint.