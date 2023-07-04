What does Twitter 'rate limit exceeded' mean for users?

SAN FRANCISCO - Mr Elon Musk’s Twitter has put a temporary limit on the number of tweets that users can see each day, a move that has sparked some backlash and could undermine the social network’s efforts to attract advertisers.

The limit, imposed to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”, is the latest change by Twitter, which was last year acquired by Mr Musk for US$44 billion (S$59.5 billion).

What does the latest change mean and what are the alternatives to Twitter?

How do the changes impact users?

Users cannot view tweets without logging in to the platform.

Verified accounts can now read 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts and new unverified accounts 300 posts. After that, users will get a message that says, “rate limit exceeded”.

Mr Musk has said that limit will “soon” increase to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified and 500 for new unverified.

He has been pushing to make Twitter’s overhauled verified service more attractive.

Mr Musk made Twitter verified - special badges that were earlier given to notable profiles - a paid subscription and introduced tiers like gray, blue and golden badges.

Why did Mr Musk put the limit?

Mr Musk said the limits would help tackle scraping vast amounts of data from Twitter by almost everyone - from AI companies and startups to tech behemoths.

“It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup’s outrageous valuation,” he said in a tweet.

The technology behind generative AI tools such as ChatGPT is trained on massive amounts of data taken from the internet that helps produce everything from poems to pictures.