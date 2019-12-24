Wearable review: Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 feels as good as it looks

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo was one of my favourite running shoes last year due to its comfort, ample cushioning and sleek looks. Is this year's Pegasus Turbo 2 a step forward or backward?

In essence, the Pegasus Turbo 2 is the everyday-trainer version of the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% - a racing shoe developed by Nike, working closely with Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, who in October became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, albeit unofficially.

Like its predecessor, the Pegasus Turbo 2 uses the same ZoomX midsole as the Zoom Vaporfly 4%, which offers the highest energy return in Nike's stable.

Also similar are the small waffle-like indents and protrusions on its rubber outsole, which help to absorb impact and provide traction on different surfaces.

But, unlike the thick upper of its predecessor, its mesh upper is much thinner and lighter. It features a much simpler design without the Flywire shoelace eyes and racing stripe of its predecessor.

The unit I received for review has a black upper with pink Nike swooshes adorning the sides and white midsole. It looks sleek and easily doubles as a pair of trendy sneakers.

And it feels as good as it looks. There was no need for breaking in, as it felt incredibly comfortable from the moment I wore it. The shoes hugged my feet snugly while providing wiggle room for my toes. It feels more breathable than the original Pegasus Turbo as well.

During my first 5km jog without socks, they felt more comfortable than some running shoes I have been using for months. The comfort level did not drop in subsequent runs.

I found the energy return to be excellent whether I was using heel or forefoot strikes. This is the next best "bouncy" shoe after Adidas' Ultraboost series.

My main complaint is that its heel counter lacks the ample support of its predecessor. I worry that if I were to step on pebbles or rocks, my injury-prone ankles could be easily twisted. Also, at $259, the shoes are pretty expensive.

FOR

• Very comfortable

• Excellent energy return

• Trendy and sleek-looking

AGAINST

• Heel counter lacks support

• Expensive

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $259

MATERIAL: Nike's proprietary ZoomX midsole with rubber outsole and mesh upper

HEEL DROP: 8mm

WEIGHT: 210g (US 9, Men's)

RATING

DESIGN: 4.5/5

PERFORMANCE: 4.5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4.5/5