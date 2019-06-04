Wearable review: Adidas Ultraboost 19 gets extra boost

The Ultraboost 19 represents the most radical change in Adidas' Ultraboost range of running shoes, which is renowned for excellent rebound. Previous models have been my favourite shoes for that reason.

Unlike its predecessors which are made up of 17 pieces, the Ultraboost 19 only has four main components - a one-piece Primeknit 360 upper, an updated Torsion Spring arch-support system that helps runners move more effortlessly, a 3D Heel Frame that cradles the foot on impact for support and stability, and its legendary Boost midsole that provides excellent rebound.

But the Ultraboost 19 has 20 per cent more Boost material than its predecessors for higher energy return. This creates a thicker midsole, making the shoes look a tad different from previous models.

Also new are the two plastic panels - with Adidas' iconic three stripes - that grip your foot when you tighten the shoelaces. In addition, its heel counter has been re-designed into a more skeletal form that provides more ease of motion.

The shoes come in several colour combinations, including red/white, green/white and the review pair's black/white.

I like the black/white combination, which is subtle, easy to match with clothes, and lets the shoes easily double up as casual sneakers.

More importantly, the shoes feels comfortable from the moment I laced them up, providing a snug fit with enough wiggle room for toes, whether during running or walking.

FOR - High energy return - Looks good as casual sneakers - Caters to both midfoot and heel strikers

AGAINST - Expensive - Slightly heavy

The energy return was consistently superb during my usual 5km jogs. I can feel a bounce with every step. I like that the extra Boost materials are at the heel and midfoot areas of the midsole. Thus, whether I am doing heel strikes or midfoot strikes, the energy return is the same.

This high energy return helps to reduce the impact on knees. And despite the skeletal heel counter, my injury-prone ankles felt well-protected.

On the downside, the shoes feel slightly heavier than its predecessors. They are probably more ideal for training than racing.

Like its predecessors, the Ultraboost 19 is not cheap. But if you want a great pair of running shoes that protects your knees and ankles, it is a good investment.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $280

MATERIAL: Adidas' Ultraboost midsole with 360 Primeknit upper and rubber outsole

HEEL DROP: 10mm

WEIGHT: 309g (US 9, Men's)

RATING

DESIGN: 4/5

PERFORMANCE: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4/5