Three fitness smartwatches to consider

Withings Move ECG

US$129.95 (S$179), local availability to be confirmed

The Withings Move ECG might look like an analogue watch with its hour and minute hands, but it is actually a "semi-smartwatch" that tracks physical activities.

The biggest feature of this analogue smartwatch is its ability to take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. It is the second consumer smartwatch, after the Apple Watch Series 4, to have such a capability.

It tracks daily steps, monitors sleep and comes with connected Global Positioning System (GPS), which uses a paired smartphone's GPS to track hikes or runs. Water resistant to a depth of 50m, it can also detect and track swims.

For those who still prefer an analogue watch, but want the tracking ability of a smartwatch, the Withings Move ECG looks like the perfect fit.

It has been launched in Europe, but might take a while to arrive here as its ECG function needs to be approved by the authorities here.

Fitbit Versa 2



The Versa 2 looks quite similar to its predecessor, but has a bigger and sharper touchscreen display with an always-on option and a built-in microphone which supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant (not available in Singapore).

PHOTO: FITBIT



$318

Fitbit, the closest competitor to Apple in the wearables market, has just updated its popular Versa smartwatch.

More importantly, it has improved sleep tracking capabilities. You get a sleep score, which is based on heart rate, restlessness level, time awake and the sleep stages.

There is also a smart wake mode that can wake the user up at the optimal time of his sleep cycle.

The Versa 2 also comes with the Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts. It has the Fitbit Pay wireless payment function, so you do not need to take your wallet with you when you go running.

It may not look as sleek as the Apple Watch, but it scores points for being compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and by being relatively affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2



The Galaxy Active2 is available in aluminium and stainless steel watch cases, in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Pricing to be confirmed, available this year

The Galaxy Watch Active2 sees the return of the rotating bezel, a long-standing feature of the Galaxy smartwatch series.

Its predecessor, the Active, did away with it.

However, the rotating bezel on the Active2 is not the physical dial found in the flagship Galaxy Watch models. Instead, it is a touch-sensitive digital bezel.

You rotate the bezel by moving your finger along the edge of the watch's display. Hence, the display is not be blocked by your finger when you navigate through the watch's interface.

The smartwatch can track more than 39 workouts. Seven of them - running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts - are auto-detectable, which means you do not have to select the workout type before you start exercising. It also tracks sleeps and swims.

Samsung has not announced its local pricing and availability, but has said it will be available in the second half of this year.